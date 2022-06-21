Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man faces charges in connection with blaze set at Oakville restaurant

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 3:46 pm
Halton police have charged a Hamilton man in connection with a fire set at an Oakville restaurant in June 2022. View image in full screen
Halton police have charged a Hamilton man in connection with a fire set at an Oakville restaurant in June 2022. Halton Regional Police

A Hamilton man is facing a pair of charges for his alleged involvement with a fire at an Oakville, Ont., eatery in early June.

Halton police (HRPS) say Four Brothers Pizza on Kingsway Drive was set ablaze just after 1 a.m. on June 5.

Read more: Fire destroys vacant downtown Hamilton commercial building

“A suspect threw a rock through a window of the business and then threw a gas can into the restaurant causing approximately $18,000 worth of damage,” HRPS said in a release on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Investigators tracked down their suspect on Monday and arrested a 29-year-old at his residence in Hamilton.

He’s facing a charge of arson and possession of incendiary material.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the fire can reach out directly to Halton Police.

Click to play video: 'Father of 3 children killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies by suicide' Father of 3 children killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies by suicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagHalton Regional Police Service tagOakville news taghalton news tagOakville arson tagfour brothers pizza taghamilton arson arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers