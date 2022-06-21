Hamilton man faces charges in connection with blaze set at Oakville restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing a pair of charges for his alleged involvement with a fire at an Oakville, Ont., eatery in early June.

Halton police (HRPS) say Four Brothers Pizza on Kingsway Drive was set ablaze just after 1 a.m. on June 5.

“A suspect threw a rock through a window of the business and then threw a gas can into the restaurant causing approximately $18,000 worth of damage,” HRPS said in a release on Tuesday.

Investigators tracked down their suspect on Monday and arrested a 29-year-old at his residence in Hamilton.

He’s facing a charge of arson and possession of incendiary material.

Anyone with information on the fire can reach out directly to Halton Police.