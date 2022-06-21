Police locate missing 26-year-old London, Ont. man

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police announced that Bryson Smith has been located and is safe.

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Bryson Smith, also known as Bryson Nightingale, who was last seen on Thursday.

Bryson is described as a Caucasian man with a slim build and approximately five feet five inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was reported missing on Sunday.

He was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in the 100 block of King Street on Thursday.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.