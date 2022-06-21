15-year-old boy charged after lockdown at Ajax high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after threats were made against a high school in Ajax, causing a lockdown, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 2:35 p.m., officers received a report that a threat of violence had been made against Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School.

Police allege investigators “were quickly able to determine the source of the threat and a male student was taken into custody.”

Officers said the school was placed on lockdown for “a short period of time.”

No injuries were reported.

Police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with mischief and uttering threats. Officers said he has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Police would like to remind the public that threats to schools are taken very seriously,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.