Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old boy charged after lockdown at Ajax high school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 12:08 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after threats were made against a high school in Ajax, causing a lockdown, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 2:35 p.m., officers received a report that a threat of violence had been made against Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School.

Police allege investigators “were quickly able to determine the source of the threat and a male student was taken into custody.”

Read more: 16-year-old boy charged after stabbing at Oshawa park

Officers said the school was placed on lockdown for “a short period of time.”

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported.

Police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with mischief and uttering threats. Officers said he has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Police would like to remind the public that threats to schools are taken very seriously,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAjax tagDurham Regional Police tagMischief tagUttering Threats tagThreat tagDRPS tagschool lockdown tagSchool Threat tagTeen Charged tagNotre Dame Catholic Secondary School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers