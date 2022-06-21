Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old boy charged after stabbing at Oshawa park

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 11:20 am
Police said they responded to the stabbing just before 1 p.m. Monday. View image in full screen
Police said they responded to the stabbing just before 1 p.m. Monday. Durham Regional Police / Twitter

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing at an Oshawa park on Monday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident.

Officers responded to Easton Park, near Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East, just before 1 p.m.

The victim was located with a stab would and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital after stabbing reported in Oshawa: police

Police said the suspect fled on foot and was located soon after.

Trending Stories

He also had an injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

A 16-year-old Oshawa boy has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of weapons for committing an offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1613 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police continue to investigate multiple weekend shootings' Toronto police continue to investigate multiple weekend shootings
Toronto police continue to investigate multiple weekend shootings
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagOshawa tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagOshawa crime tagOshawa stabbing tagEaston Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers