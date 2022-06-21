16-year-old boy charged after stabbing at Oshawa park

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a stabbing at an Oshawa park on Monday, police say.
Durham Regional Police said a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident.
Officers responded to Easton Park, near Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East, just before 1 p.m.
The victim was located with a stab would and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police said the suspect fled on foot and was located soon after.
He also had an injury and was treated at the scene, police said.
A 16-year-old Oshawa boy has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of weapons for committing an offence.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1613 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
