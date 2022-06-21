Menu

Canada

‘Deplorable’: Quebec calls on feds to fix Canadian passport delays as long lineups continue

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Air travel ramping back up as more restrictions eased Monday' Air travel ramping back up as more restrictions eased Monday
WATCH: The federal government lifted the vaccine passport for Canadians Monday ahead of the summer travel season.

Quebec’s minister responsible for relations with Canada is demanding the federal government find a solution to lengthy passport delays across the country.

Sonia LeBel issued the message on Twitter on Tuesday as people have been waiting in long lineups outside Service Canada offices to receive their travel documents. The situation has gone on for weeks.

“The situation experienced by many Quebecers in passport offices is deplorable,” LeBel wrote. “It’s insane to see people camping out to get a passport.”

Quebec is asking its federal counterpart to “quickly find a solution in order to process requests more adequately,” she added.

Read more: Hundreds wait outside passport offices in Montreal as Service Canada deals with major backlog

The message comes as camping chairs, blankets and sleeping bags have all become a regular fixture at passport offices across the country since early June.

Service Canada reopened all passport service counters across the country last month as travel picks up again, and additional counters have been added at more than 300 centres.

The offices have seen a surge in demand for travel documents as COVID-19 measures ease and Canadians look to vacation in the summer.

The backlog has led the Canadian government to put passport renewal wait times online. Karina Gould, the federal minister responsible, said last week that her department is considering further changes to ease the delays.

“We are accelerating the process and we will always look at how we can do even more,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea, Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'New passport wait-time estimator shows system backlog' New passport wait-time estimator shows system backlog
New passport wait-time estimator shows system backlog
