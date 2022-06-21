Accelerated, tuition-free PSW training set to start at Mohawk College in July

Send this page to someone via email

A co-ordinator at Mohawk College says a tuition-free offering training students to be support workers in retirement or long-term care settings is set to kick off in July.

Jordana Taylor, a personal support worker (PSW) professor, says the accelerated curriculum can be completed in less than six months and offers paid work placement in the final three months of the program.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do have our regular stream program … which is typically a year. So the accelerated program is actually the exact same program … a certificate you can actually complete in 21 weeks,” Taylor told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

Taylor says the program for domestic students is being funded by an undisclosed private donor and is geared to address a workforce gap that’s expanded in recent years due to burnout in PSWs from the COVID-19 pandemic across Canada.

Retention of nurses and other health workers has been a key issue throughout the pandemic battle in Ontario, with unions citing concerns over burnout and low wages.

The accelerated program is geared towards those who are looking to make a career shift but already have commitments eating up time, particularly those juggling a job and children.

“Everything is available to you online and you can do it after work, do it before work, do it when the kids are asleep…. You kind of have that option of it being flexibility,” according to Taylor.

Story continues below advertisement

Preceptorships in long-term care, hospital or retirement settings come after 11 weeks of theory with students required to complete 300 hours of paid placement in a clinical practice.

The program also includes funding for textbooks and other required supplies.

Start dates for the two July cohorts are on the 4th and 25th.

More information is available online at Mohawk College.