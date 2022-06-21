McGill Conservatory of Music to shut down after more than 100 years

Send this page to someone via email

After more than a century, McGill University’s Conservatory of Music will close by the end of summer 2022.

McGill announced the decision Monday, citing a plethora of reasons — including rising costs and a lack of space as other university-level programs grow. There has also been a sharp drop in students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the health crisis, more than 500 people were enrolled in private lessons offered by the Conservatory, but that number declined to under 300 last year, according to the university.

“Our best-case projection for in-person enrolment for next year would not exceed 100 students. The trend is as clear as it is unfortunate,” McGill said in statement.

Read more: Montreal student takes home prestigious music award

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatory, which is overseen by the university’s Schulich School of Music, is “no longer financially viable nor sustainable.” Thousands of students from McGill and the city at large have passed through its doors since the institution was founded in 1904.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision, and one made only after careful consideration and analysis,” the announcement reads.

The university says students who are currently registered with the Conservatory will be able to complete their courses, but no new registrations will be taken beyond the summer.

McGill added that while the decision to close the Conservatory is “extremely sad” for staff, teachers and the city’s music community, “we will always be proud of the generations of pre-school to adult learners who have furthered their musical education through the Conservatory — and of the generations of instructors who made those educations possible.”

2:00 Montreal Cello Ensemble gives young musicians chance to excel, free of cost Montreal Cello Ensemble gives young musicians chance to excel, free of cost – May 15, 2022