Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sister of homicide victim Autumn Cross Child speaks out

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 10:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Sister of homicide victim Autumn Cross Child speaks out' Sister of homicide victim Autumn Cross Child speaks out
She is still struggling to come to grips with the overwhelming loss, but the older sister of Autumn Cross Child is speaking out about her sister’s life and tragic death. Lauren Pullen reports.

Travel plans, returning to school and dancing in more powwows will go unfulfilled for 24-year-old Autumn Cross Child after Calgary police officers found her dead in a Castleridge home on June 17.

According to her sister Nikki, Autumn also had plans to join her five nieces and nephews at the zoo.

“She always had to keep postponing stuff,” Nikki told Global News. “Last time she went to hang out was a couple weeks ago.

“We made these plans and we never got to see her.”

Read more: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Calgary’s 15th homicide in 2022

Nikki describes her sister as sweet and kind. Autumn’s travel plans ranged from going to powwows to competing as a jingle dress dancer to visiting the big apple, New York.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was a jingle dress dancer and she just really enjoyed that time with our (family),” Nikki said, noting a new jingle dress was in the works for her sister. “Before my grandparents passed away, she always talked about that time and we had plans to go back to doing that.”

Their uncle made inquiries about a wellness check for Autumn. The family didn’t hear anything until Friday.

“I was actually on the train with my two babies and my daughter, and he had called me and all he said was, ‘Autumn’s dead,’” she recalls.

Click to play video: 'Colton Crowshoe’s family makes public plea for tips about unsolved homicide' Colton Crowshoe’s family makes public plea for tips about unsolved homicide
Colton Crowshoe’s family makes public plea for tips about unsolved homicide

A call from police shortly after confirmed the news. Autumn was the city’s 15th homicide in 2022.

Trending Stories

The mother of five tried to start comforting her daughter while also comforting herself.

Story continues below advertisement

“(My daughter) started crying and I had a lot of emotions. I was angry and mad and crying, and I regretted not checking on her that Tuesday,” Nikki said. “I was supposed to go see her. She had some gifts for my daughter that she never got to give her.”

Following an autopsy, police believe Autumn’s death was a domestic-related homicide and the victim and accused were in an intimate-partner relationship.

Read more: Siksika Nation members call for women’s shelter, as RCMP lay murder charges in woman’s death

Nikki recalled seeing warning signs as the relationship developed.

“It started slow when we knew she was getting abused because we’ve seen marks on her and the marks got worse and worse,” Nikki said.

“We all knew what was going on. My uncle, my brother and my mom – even my daughter, she’s 14.

“It’s heartbreaking that the only way she got out of it was through this way.”

Click to play video: '23-year-old shot and killed, marking Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2022' 23-year-old shot and killed, marking Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2022
23-year-old shot and killed, marking Calgary’s 10th homicide of 2022 – Apr 8, 2022

Police arrested and questioned Brandon Yellowfly, 24, whom investigators determined was a suspect in the death.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s heartbreaking because there were resources out there,” Nikki said.

Yellowfly is due to appear in court on June 22.

“I wish I could have helped her, I really wish I could have helped her. I tried, though. We all tried,” the older sister said.

“I wish we could do our plans that we had and tell her I love her.”

The Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter’s 24-hour family violence helpline can be reached by calling 403-234-7233 (SAFE)

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Homicide tagDomestic Homicide tagAutumn Cross Child tagBrandon Yellowfly tagdomestic-related homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers