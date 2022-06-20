B.C.’s Trevali Mining recovers final two of eight workers killed in Burkina Faso mine flood

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver-based Trevali Mining Corp. says it has recovered the bodies of the final two of eight workers killed after its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso flooded following heavy rainfall in April.

The bodies of six workers were recovered by search teams late last month. The first of the two remaining workers was discovered on June 8 at 640 metres below ground, while the second was recovered on Sunday at 670 metres.

The company says it is working alongside Burkinabe authorities is it co-ordinates the dewatering and rehabilitation of the mine.

The flooding event is under investigation by the company and government authorities. The West African nation has also imposed temporary travel restrictions on some of Trevali’s foreign employees.

Trevali says the mining and milling operations at Perkoa will remain suspended for the foreseeable future and it has suspended its production and cost guidance for 2022 relating to the mine.

“This is a profoundly sad day for the families, friends, and colleagues of the eight workers who lost their lives. All of us at Trevali grieve the loss and offer our deepest condolences to our colleagues’ families and friends during this difficult time,” stated CEO Ricus Grimbeek in a news release.

The Perkoa Mine, located roughly 120 km from the capital of Ouagadougou, flooded with heavy and unseasonable rainfall on April 16. About 125 mm fell within an hour, overcoming the two berms that surrounded the open pit.

Rainy season in Burkina Faso normally lasts between June and October.

Jason Mercier, director of Trevali’s investor relations, has previously told Global News that flood mitigation plans were in place at the Perkoa Mine, which has not experienced any comparable flash flooding event since the operation began in 2013.

To date, 137 million litres of water and 5,860 cubic metres of solids have been removed from the mine.

According to Mercier, in conjunction with its mining contractor, the families of the workers killed have been offered both financial and mental health support. The workers will not be publicly identified out of respect for their families, he added.

Trevali owns 90 per cent of the Perkoa Mine, 90 per cent of the Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and all of the Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick. It also has a 44 per cent interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia.

According to its website, the bulk of its revenue is generated from zinc and lead.

With files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey