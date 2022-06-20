Former CMHR executive named National Gallery of Canada interim director

Send this page to someone via email

Angela Cassie will step in as the National Gallery of Canada’s interim director and CEO.

A release from the gallery says Cassie will start the job on July 10.

She’s taking over from Sasha Suda, who has been at the gallery’s helm for three years but is leaving for the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Cassie previously served as the gallery’s chief strategy and inclusion officer.

The release says she will continue to implement the gallery’s strategic plan, which she helped develop.

Before joining the National Gallery in January 2021, Cassie worked her way up the ladder at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

