Canada

Former CMHR executive named National Gallery of Canada interim director

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 4:59 pm
The board of trustees of the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) announced the appointment of Angela Cassie, chief strategy and inclusion officer at NGC, as interim director and CEO. View image in full screen
The board of trustees of the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) announced the appointment of Angela Cassie, chief strategy and inclusion officer at NGC, as interim director and CEO. (CNW Group/National Gallery of Canada)

Angela Cassie will step in as the National Gallery of Canada’s interim director and CEO.

A release from the gallery says Cassie will start the job on July 10.

She’s taking over from Sasha Suda, who has been at the gallery’s helm for three years but is leaving for the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Read more: ‘Drive the change’ — Embattled human rights museum in Winnipeg hires 2 new managers

Cassie previously served as the gallery’s chief strategy and inclusion officer.

The release says she will continue to implement the gallery’s strategic plan, which she helped develop.

Before joining the National Gallery in January 2021, Cassie worked her way up the ladder at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
