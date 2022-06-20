Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies by suicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man whose three children were killed by a drunk driver in a crash in Vaughan has died by suicide.

Global News has learned that Edward Lake was found deceased on Monday, the day after Father’s Day.

On Sunday, Edward’s wife Jennifer Neville-Lake shared a photo on social media showing their children’s grave.

“Father’s Day 2022. This shouldn’t be real. It can’t be,” the tweet read.

The couple’s three children were killed in a crash in September 2015 caused by drunk driver Marco Muzzo.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the collision.

The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also badly injured.

In February 2021, Muzzo was granted full parole.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the Government of Canada website.

