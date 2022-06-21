Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan marks National Indigenous Peoples Day for 2022

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 9:12 am
National Indigenous Peoples Day events will take place across Saskatchewan where people will join to celebrate the heritage, culture and pride of Indigenous peoples. View image in full screen
National Indigenous Peoples Day events will take place across Saskatchewan where people will join to celebrate the heritage, culture and pride of Indigenous peoples. David Kawai/CP

Celebrating Indigenous culture, heritage and pride kicks off summer solstice. On June 21, Saskatchewanians can participate in National Indigenous Peoples (NIP) Day celebrations across the province.

The significance is to recognize and honour the outstanding achievements of the Indigenous peoples of Canada and to celebrate the summer solstice. This will be Regina’s first year back since the pandemic of celebrating NIP Day in person.

Organizers are excited to have the annual event return to the Queen City.

Read more: GRT buses, ION trains to pause Tuesday for National Indigenous Peoples Day

“A day like this is about bringing the community together,” said Cherish Jean Baptiste, SaskGaming Manager of Indigenous Strategy and Management. “Those Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members inspired just to gather to celebrate.”

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a Street Fair Celebration located at 1635 11th. Avenue where there will be performances, entertainment and guest speakers such as Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the NIP Day celebrations continue at City Square Plaza near Victoria Park with numerous performances and speakers.

“We (will) have a ton of events for for everybody here in downtown Regina,” said Baptiste. “We have everything from (a) grand entry that starts at 11 a.m.. Performers from Manitoba’s on the Asham Stompers, as well as Red Dog Drum Group and the Star Blancket traditional powwow dancers.

“We’re bringing in some local children’s drum group … we (will) have a kids zone, face painting (and) we have Indigenous food trucks.”

Trending Stories

From 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., a Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial will be unveiled at Government House. In the evening, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum will host the Celebration Solstice Speaker Series with Errol Kinistino and friends starting 7:00 p.m. and continuing to 8:30p.m.

Read more: Sask. marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with performances, residential school site memorial

Moose Jaw

The Moose Jaw mayor Clive Tolley has proclaimed Tuesday, June 21 as National Indigenous Peoples Day in the city. A proclamation signing between Mayor Tolley, Kawacatoose First Nation Chief Lee-Anne Kehler and Clayton Getz from the Wakamow Aboriginal Community Association was held in Tatawaw Park.

Saskatoon

Due to rainy weather condtions, Reconciliation Saskatoon decided to cancel the Walk for Reconciliation “Rock Your Roots” in Victoria Park. NIP Day afternoon events hosted by the Saskatoon Indian Metis Friendship Centre will be held in Victoria Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

North Battleford

A traditional powwow will kick off NIP Day celebrations at the Western Development Museum starting at 11:00 p.m. and continuing to 7:00 p.m., where admission donations will go towards Saskatchewan residential school surivors.

The following day, the Battlefords Indian and Metis Friendship Centre will host a community BBQ with entertainment from 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

Prince Albert

A teepee rising and pipe ceremony will start the day at 9:00 a.m. and NIP Day opening ceremonies and a round dance will occur in Kinsmen Park from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds rally for National Indigenous Day' Hundreds rally for National Indigenous Day
Hundreds rally for National Indigenous Day – Jun 21, 2020
