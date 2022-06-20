BC Transit: Kelowna to soon switch to summer schedules

Summer schedules for public transit in the Central Okanagan will return in two weeks’ time.
BC Transit says the changes for the Kelowna regional transit system will start on Sunday, July 3, and that riders will see schedule adjustments on many routes.
In a press release issued Monday morning, BC Transit said it “works hard to match service with demand and these changes reflect school no longer being in full session. Increased service on these routes will resume in the fall, when school returns.”
For more details on the schedule changes, visit BC Transit’s website.
