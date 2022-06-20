Menu

Consumer

BC Transit: Kelowna to soon switch to summer schedules

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:59 pm
BC Transit says the changes for the Kelowna regional transit system will start on Sunday, July 3, and that riders will see many schedule adjustments. View image in full screen
BC Transit says the changes for the Kelowna regional transit system will start on Sunday, July 3, and that riders will see many schedule adjustments. Global News

Summer schedules for public transit in the Central Okanagan will return in two weeks’ time.

BC Transit says the changes for the Kelowna regional transit system will start on Sunday, July 3, and that riders will see schedule adjustments on many routes.

Read more: ALC gives Kelowna green light to build future transit yard along Highway 97

In a press release issued Monday morning, BC Transit said it “works hard to match service with demand and these changes reflect school no longer being in full session. Increased service on these routes will resume in the fall, when school returns.”

For more details on the schedule changes, visit BC Transit’s website.

