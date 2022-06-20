Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Another landslide in Saguenay ‘inevitable’ after 187 forced from homes: city

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 2:37 pm
A house is destroyed in La Baie, one of Saguenay's neighbourhoods, north of Quebec City following a landslide last week as seen in this handout image provided June 20, 2022. About 187 people have since been displaced because of the threat of other landslides. View image in full screen
A house is destroyed in La Baie, one of Saguenay's neighbourhoods, north of Quebec City following a landslide last week as seen in this handout image provided June 20, 2022. About 187 people have since been displaced because of the threat of other landslides. Marie-Chantale Tremblay/Handout/The Canadian Press

Public security officials are meeting Monday with residents north of Quebec City who have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.

Dominic Arseneau, a spokesperson for the city of Saguenay, says 187 people have been displaced after a landslide destroyed a house in the city last week.

He says emergency levees have been erected in the affected part of the city to stop debris and mud from another landslide that he says is “inevitable.”

Trending Stories

Read more: About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide

Arseneau says government officials will be explaining the types of assistance programs available to people who are searching for emergency accommodation.

Premier François Legault said earlier in the day on Twitter the government would support the city and its affected residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, several groups have offered to shelter displaced families, most of whom had only a few hours to pack their belongings without knowing if they’ll ever be able to return to their homes.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec City tagFrancois Legault tagQuebec Weather tagSaguenay tagQuebec landslide tagQuebec landslide 2022 tagSaguenay evacuation tagSaguenay landslide tagSaguenay residents tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers