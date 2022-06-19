Menu

Canada

About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2022 11:31 am
More people have been asked to evacuate their homes due to the risk of a landslide in one of Saguenay’s neighbourhoods, north of Quebec City.

The city and its fire department ordered last night an additional 53 families in La Baie, Que. to leave their houses before 7 a.m. today.

Officials had previously evacuated 21 households earlier this week following a landslide that swept an emptied house on Monday.

Saguenay Fire Department deputy director Steeve Julien says the ground underneath the sector is “very crumbly” and could cause a massive landslide similar to the Saint-Jean-Vianney disaster.

Hundreds of residents of Saint-Jean-Vianney, also in the Saguenay, were left without homes in May 1971, after a gigantic landslide swept through the community, killing 31 people.

Saguenay Mayor Julie Dufour says the 76 families that have been displaced could be out of their homes for months, but would receive the city’s help with relocating.

