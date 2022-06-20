Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Massive 661-lb. stingray may be the largest freshwater fish ever caught

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 3:36 pm
A giant stingray caught near a remote island on the Mekong River on June 13 in northern Cambodia. Researchers declared the 661 pound fish the biggest freshwater catch ever recorded. View image in full screen
A giant stingray caught near a remote island on the Mekong River on June 13 in northern Cambodia. Researchers declared the 661-pound fish the biggest freshwater catch ever recorded. Instagram / mekongwonders

A fisherman in northern Cambodia got quite the surprise when he accidentally hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater-only fish.

The fish, which was identified as a giant stingray, weighed 661 pounds and measured a whopping 13 feet in length, from snout to tail.

Story continues below advertisement

According to National Geographic, the fisherman, Moul Thun, caught the stingray on June 13 near Koh Preah island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area.

Read more: Canada’s single-use plastics ban a ‘first step’ in waste reduction. What’s next?

The next morning, Thun, 42, contacted scientists from the Cambodia-based research group Wonders of the Mekong, who were sent to help the fisherman evaluate the creature.

The scientists and numerous locals manoeuvred the giant stingray onto a tarp to assess, measure and weigh the fish on three scales placed next to each other.

The stingray was affectionately named Boramy, which means “full moon” in Khmer, the official and national language of Cambodia. They determined that the stingray was female and in great health. The researchers then tagged the fish for tracking and set it free.

On Instagram, Wonders of the Mekong wrote that this was the first-ever instance of an acoustic tagging effort of a freshwater stingray. The tag and its signals will allow researchers to track the stingray’s movements and hopefully discover more about how the species behaves in the Mekong.

Science writer Jason Bittel tweeted about the stingray’s discovery, sharing his amazement.

Story continues below advertisement

In a thread posted to Twitter, Bittel wrote that the Wonders of the Mekong team was able to set up 36 underwater acoustic receiver stations to better track the tagged stingray. He said this will allow the team to track the animal for up to a year — something that has never been done before.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario losing farmland at fast rate amid urban sprawl, provincial agriculture group says

Bittel also replied to one eagle-eyed Twitter user who spotted a rag on the stingray’s tail.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the simple tie disables the fish’s ability to sting attackers — a sting so powerful it can go through human bone.

Zeb Hogan, a biologist best known for his work documenting large creatures on the TV show Monster Fish, told National Geographic the discovery of the massive stingray fills him with hope.

“It proves these underwater leviathans, which are in critical danger, still exist,” he told National Geographic.

Read more: If you smack a mosquito, slap it in an envelope for this B.C. entomologist

The Wonders of the Mekong team shared a video of the stingray being released back into the wild.

In the video, the group of locals and researchers are seen moving the stingray’s tarp back into the water. Many people can be heard saying “bye bye” to the animal as the tarp is removed from under it and it disappears into the murky water.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wonders of the Mekong researchers told National Geographic the stingray is expected to survive in the wild.

NBC reported the fisherman was paid market price for his catch.

“It works because the fish is not a highly prized food fish,” Hogan told NBC.

The stingray broke the previous record for largest freshwater catch, formerly held by a 646-pound Mekong giant catfish. The catfish was caught in 2005, also on the Mekong River, in Thailand.

Click to play video: '‘World’s loneliest elephant’ begins new life in Cambodia' ‘World’s loneliest elephant’ begins new life in Cambodia
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
World Record tagCambodia tagStingray tagbiggest fish tagbiggest stingray taggiant fish found in Mekong taggiant stingray found in Mekong taglargest fish tagMekong River tagWonders of the Mekong tagworld's biggest freshwater fish tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers