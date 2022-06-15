Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

If you smack a mosquito, slap it in an envelope for this B.C. entomologist

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 8:31 pm
Dan Peach, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia's zoology department, is asking members of the public to send their slapped mosquitoes to him in the mail as part of a citizen science research project. View image in full screen
Dan Peach, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia's zoology department, is asking members of the public to send their slapped mosquitoes to him in the mail as part of a citizen science research project. Global News

An entomologist at the University of British Columbia is canvassing the public for slapped mosquitoes by snail mail.

Dan Peach, a postdoctoral fellow in the zoology department, is mapping the range of the 51 known mosquito species of British Columbia. Afterward, he hopes to use the data for modelling to predict how their range might shift in a variety of climate change scenarios.

Other than the familiar buzz of a mosquito near one’s ear and the faint sensation of a blood-sucking pin-prick, humans don’t know much about the insects’ behaviour and movements, he explained.

“Do some species go farther east? Are some species just in the dry Interior that we don’t have on the coast or vice versa?” he asked. “We might see stuff now that wasn’t in these places 30 years ago. We might not, but then 30 or 40 years in the future, we might see things that aren’t there now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Chirp chirp, buzz buzz: Wasps, crickets still plaguing Manitobans this summer

It’s important data to have on hand, Peach added, as some mosquitoes can be vectors of disease. By the annual number of human deaths, mosquitoes are the deadliest creature on earth.

As part of his research for the ‘What Bit Me’ project, Peach said he explores the wilderness — without bug repellant — and collects the mosquitoes that try to bite him. He also has a cup on a stick to catch their larvae in the water.

Trending Stories

During grad school, he said he sustained more than 25,000 mosquito bites deliberately, many of which were necessary to keep the females alive in the lab.

“Obviously, B.C. is a big place and I can’t be everywhere at once all season. That’s why I’m trying to get this citizen science project off the ground.”

Click to play video: 'Slow start to mosquito season in Edmonton but heat, rain on the way' Slow start to mosquito season in Edmonton but heat, rain on the way
Slow start to mosquito season in Edmonton but heat, rain on the way

Peach is asking members of the public to collect their slapped mosquitoes and mail them to him in an envelope with the date, latitude and longitude of the kill. That location information can be obtained through an app like Google Maps.

Story continues below advertisement

Squished specimens are accepted, and if an email address is provided, Peach said the team will write back to inform the sender of what species of mosquito they dispatched.

The researchers hypothesize there are probably some species of mosquito in parts of the province they weren’t previously known to live in, and that there are some species known to exist in Alberta, for example, that have not yet been detected in B.C.

Envelopes can be sent to UBC Department of Zoology’s Ben Matthews Lab at 4200-6270 University Boulevard in Vancouver, B.C. The postal code is V6T 1Z4.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Climate Change tagUBC tagMosquitoes tagUniversity Of British Columbia tagEntomology tagbug research tagDan Peach tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers