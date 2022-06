Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Scarborough, ON, Sunday evening.

Two other victims have also been taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, another with minor injuries. The incident took place in the area of McCowan Road and Milner Avenue.

Several people called the police to report the shooting, officers said online.

SHOOTING:

McCowan Rd & Milner

– several callers reporting multiple people shot

– police o/s

– officers located 4 victims suffering from gunshot wounds

– @TorontoMedics took 4 patients to hospital: 2 x life-threatening, 1 serious, 1 minor

– ongoing investigation#GO1165815

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 20, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.