Two injured after brazen shooting at Coquitlam restaurant

Coquitlam RCMP are investigating a bold daylight shooting at a restaurant in the Burquitlam neighborhood Saturday night that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties were called to the Pizza Factory on Clarke Road and Hobbis Way at 7:43 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses from a nearby apartment building tell Global News they heard between 5-6 gunshots and that those who live there are shaken from the incident.

“I was putting my daughter to bed,” said one witness to Global News.

“It was very intense and scary actually. It’s such a family-orientated place. It’s quite scary.”

Another witness was watching TV from his apartment when he heard the gunshots.

“I saw a guy dressed in all black, he ran down Claremont street — He was just by himself, I was looking to see if he got into a car or not but he kept running till he was out of my sight,” he told Global News.

“When I came down [from my apartment] there were just cops everywhere. There were people getting questioned, things like that,” he added.

BC Emergency Health Services dispatched two ambulances to the scene and tells Global News one person was taken to hospital.

The culprit is still at large, according to Mounties, and the motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Clarke Road, which has been closed between Como Lake Road and Smithe Avenue.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.