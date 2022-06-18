Regina Warehouse District hosting a city block party

People in Regina are enjoying the summer with one of the biggest events in the city. The Warehouse District is hosting a block party on June 18 and 19 at the Centennial Mall for people of all ages to enjoy food, drinks and a number of contests and games.

The Regina warehouse district and local business owners decided it was time for a reboot coming out of the pandemic.

“Out of COVID, we had a lot of events that had existed that we’re looking to kind of reboot,” said Gibbons. “Our food truck wars, which was wildly successful before the pandemic and our folks in the craft beer industry have done some things like the craft beer block party, so we thought why not bring all those great things together.”

There are currently 10 breweries and distilleries lined up for the weekend, including the District Brewing Company.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are just there’s such a great energy and vibe out here. It’s all about local business, local food, local drinks. There’s stuff to see and buy and shop. I mean, it’s everything that you would want in a block party,” Mark Heidi, President and CEO of Rebellion Brewing who was at the block party said.

“You actually get to see people and see the smiles on their faces, share a beer, share some great food. You just you can’t beat that. You know, that whole connectedness type of thing. And we’ve definitely missed that over the last few years. This feels like a great coming out party,” Heidi said.

Aside from trying some of Regina’s best food and drink, people will also be able to play their favourite backyard games. Despite all the beer, spirits and seltzers, it’s still a kid friendly place. Leaning into the block party theme, families can enjoy corn-hole, carving watermelons, basketball, giant Jenga and more. There will also be music performances throughout the weekend.

“There’s lots of fun, there’s games, there’s music, a little bit of something for everybody. The weather is fantastic. You got to come and check it out.”

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” said Rob Reinhartt owner of Prairie Smoking Spice Barbecue. “You know, I’m I’m somebody that’s always enjoyed cooking and sharing food with people. You know, my style is Southern barbecue. But to get 10% of Regina area food trucks together to serve the crowds today is phenomenal.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a great opportunity as we come back from the pandemic to all come together and do something that we do really well, which is that backyard party,” said Leasa Gibbons, the executive director for Regina’s Warehouse District.

— With files from Andrew Benson