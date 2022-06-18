OT heartbreak again as Tiger-Cats blow big lead to Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats blew a 24-0 lead in the second quarter and dropped their home opener Saturday night in overtime, losing 33-30 against the Calgary Stampeders.

Four days after the birth of his first child, Dane Evans threw for 425 yards and three touchdowns. But he was intercepted twice and had the ball ripped out of his hands during a QB sneak late in the game by Calgary’s Titus Wall, who ran it back for a 45 yard touchdown to tie the game 27-27.

Rene Paredes kicked four field goals, including the game-tying boot from 39 yards out as time expired in the fourth quarter, and then added a 35 yarder in OT, giving the Stampeders their first lead in the contest and the victory.

Evans completed 36 of his 51 pass attempts and tossed TDs to Sean Thomas Erlington, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Tim White as Hamilton carried a 24-3 lead into halftime.

Calgary outscored the Ticats 30-6 in the second half and the overtime period. QB Bo Levi Mitchell rallied his team with touchdown throws to Luther Hakunavanhu and Reggie Begelton in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Hamilton’s Michael Domagala converted all three of his field goal attempts from 18, 21 and 39 yards.

Hamilton’s next game is June 24 in Winnipeg, when they visit the two-time defending champion Blue Bombers for a rematch of the last two Grey Cup finals.