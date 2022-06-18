Menu

Crime

Man shot dead in Mississauga early Saturday morning: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 9:53 am
A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Saturday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident around 1:27 a.m. in the area of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said that the suspect — or multiple suspects — fled the scene.

Peel’s homicide unit is leading the investigation and has not yet released a description of anyone wanted in connection with the incident.

