Man shot dead in Mississauga early Saturday morning: police

A man has died after a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Saturday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident around 1:27 a.m. in the area of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said that the suspect — or multiple suspects — fled the scene.

Peel’s homicide unit is leading the investigation and has not yet released a description of anyone wanted in connection with the incident.

