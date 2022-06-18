Menu

A “New Day” for Forks on July 1 as usual Canada Day festivities altered after consultations

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 12:07 am
Click to play video: 'A “New Day” at the Forks on July 1' A “New Day” at the Forks on July 1
July 1 will look a little different at The Forks this year, with "New Day" celebrations replacing Canada Day festivities.

July 1 will look a little different at The Forks this year.

After holding roundtable discussions with community members including indigenous groups, the Forks will be celebrating a “New Day” on July 1 rather than Canada Day.

The day will focus on indigenous culture and “rich multicultural experiences”.

“We acknowledge the anger and hurt indigenous communities are feeling, and we know we have a role to play in the healing process,” said The Forks North Portage Partnership CEO Sara Stasiuk.

“We’re beginning by listening to what we heard, and by offering a day that focuses on sharing space, telling stories, and building understanding.”

In a statement, the The Forks says it is encouraging everyone to come together on July 1st to learn from one another and share the day as a community.

There will be no fireworks this year, but that decision will be re-evaluated for 2023.

