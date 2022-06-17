Future of Vancouver Formula E race in question as city dropped from provisional calendar

Send this page to someone via email

The company behind Vancouver’s scrapped inaugural Formula E electric motorsports race says it still hopes to stage the event next year, despite reports the international circuit has cut ties with organizers.

“OSS Group continues to work with the City of Vancouver to deliver Canadian E-Fest in the summer of 2023,” One Stop Strategy Group said in an emailed statement Friday.

“OSS Group is working to get all permits in place over the coming few months in order to have Formula E add the event to the 2023 calendar and years to come.”

The response came after Postmedia first reported the international group that runs the Formula E circuit had severed all contractual agreements with Montreal-based OSS Group.

Vancouver would not be included in the provisional race calendar for 2023, due to be published in the coming days, but remained interested in a future race in the city, organizers told Postmedia.

Formula E did not respond to a Global News request for comment.

OSS group confirmed Vancouver would not appear on the 2023 provisional calendar when published, but said the calendar would be updated throughout the year.

It said the cancelled contract with Formula E was for the 2022 event, and that “protocols are such that, Formula E and OSS Group were obliged to terminate their contract in advance of the Formula E provisional calendar’s release.”

In its own statement, the City of Vancouver said it had conducted some “preliminary conversations” with OSS Group and the Formula E group about next steps to permit a 2023 event, “with no date yet ascertained and no Host City Contract currently in place.”

Vancouver was originally slated to play host to its first-ever E-Prix race on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship circuit on July 2.

The event was suddenly cancelled in April, when the OSS Group said it had made the “incredibly difficult decision” to “postpone” the Canadian E-Fest to 2023.

The event had already sold an estimated 30,000 tickets at the time.

OSS said Friday that ticketholders seeking refunds would be contacted in July to begin the process.