Economy

S&P/TSX composite swings wildly to close its worst week in more than 2 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 4:46 pm
Click to play video: 'The latest on the stock market, interest rates and the Canadian housing market' The latest on the stock market, interest rates and the Canadian housing market
WATCH ABOVE: Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq unpacks the latest financial headlines including a breakdown of the tumbling stock market, cryptocurrency, and Canadian housing market.

TORONTO — A rare sizable decline in crude oil prices overwhelmed a tech bounce to push Canada’s main stock index lower, ending a brutal week that saw it plunge 6.6 per cent in its worst performance in more than two years.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 73.58 points to 18,930.48 in a daily swing of more than 400 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.29 points at 29,888.78. The S&P 500 index was up 8.07 points at 3,674.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 152.25 points at 10,798.35.

Read more: Could ‘demand destruction’ bring gas price relief? Experts are not so sure

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.72 cents US compared with 77.35 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was down US$7.26 at US$107.99 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 52 cents at US$6.94 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$9.30 at US$1,840.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 9.5 cents at US$4.01 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
