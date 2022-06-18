Menu

Lifestyle

Favourite Family Recipe: Daphne’s Tofu Pot Pie

By Daphne Currie Special to Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 11:30 am
Cooking tofu in a skillet. View image in full screen
Cooking tofu in a skillet.

Tofu Pot Pie

Ingredients:

  • Tofu – washed and cut into cubes
  • 2/3 cup flour
  • 2/3 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 tbsp soya sauce
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 3 cups of steamed vegetables of your choice
  • Mashed potatoes (Optional)

 

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup flour , ¼ cup nutritional yeast, 1 tsp salt , 1/2 tsp garlic powder. Add tofu which is rinsed and drained and cut up into small cubes. Mix. Heat 2 TBSP oil in a frying pan. Add 1 cup chopped onion and ½ cup chopped celery. When onions are soft add tofu. Fry for a few minutes.

Steam 3 cups of vegetables.

Mix vegetables and tofu, onion, and celery mixture in a big casserole dish and sprinkle with soya sauce.

To make gravy:

Toast ⅓ cup of flour in a medium-size saucepan till you can smell it. Then add 1/3 cup yeast. Stir until you can smell it too. Then add ¼ cup of oil and 2 cups of water. Stir together, then lower heat and simmer. Add soya sauce. Then pour over the casserole dish.

Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

