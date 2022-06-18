Favourite Family Recipe: Daphne’s Tofu Pot Pie

Tofu Pot Pie
Ingredients:
- Tofu – washed and cut into cubes
- 2/3 cup flour
- 2/3 cup nutritional yeast
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp soya sauce
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 3 cups of steamed vegetables of your choice
- Mashed potatoes (Optional)
Instructions:
In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup flour , ¼ cup nutritional yeast, 1 tsp salt , 1/2 tsp garlic powder. Add tofu which is rinsed and drained and cut up into small cubes. Mix. Heat 2 TBSP oil in a frying pan. Add 1 cup chopped onion and ½ cup chopped celery. When onions are soft add tofu. Fry for a few minutes.
Steam 3 cups of vegetables.
Mix vegetables and tofu, onion, and celery mixture in a big casserole dish and sprinkle with soya sauce.
To make gravy:
Toast ⅓ cup of flour in a medium-size saucepan till you can smell it. Then add 1/3 cup yeast. Stir until you can smell it too. Then add ¼ cup of oil and 2 cups of water. Stir together, then lower heat and simmer. Add soya sauce. Then pour over the casserole dish.
Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
