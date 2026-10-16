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Whether you’re looking for earbuds that stay put during a workout, noise-cancelling headphones for your daily commute or a comfortable pair for long-haul flights, there are plenty of options to suit your needs. From workout-ready earbuds by Beats and Shokz to noise-cancelling over-ear headphones from Sony, we’ve rounded up the best options for every budget and listening preference, with features like secure fits, long battery life and noise cancellation to help you find your perfect pair.

Quick pick summary

Best overall: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Best 0pen-ear headphones: Shokz OpenRun Pro 2

Best budget workout earbuds: JLab Go Air Sport+

Best noise-cancelling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM6

Best wireless earbuds for everyday use: Apple AirPods Pro 3

Best for long-haul flights: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)

Best premium travel headphones: Sony WH-1000XM5

Best budget noise-cancelling headphones: JBL Tune 770NC

Best overall

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 stand out for their combination of workout-focused features and everyday versatility, including built-in heart rate monitoring, active noise cancellation and Transparency mode. Their flexible earhooks help keep them in place during movement, while up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case means fewer interruptions to recharge. $279.24 on Amazon

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Best open-ear headphones

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Bone Conduction Bluetooth Sport Headphones For running, cycling or hiking, look for open-ear headphones that let you hear your surroundings without sacrificing sound quality. The SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 offer a secure fit, up to 12 hours of battery life and a dual-driver design for clear highs and deeper bass. $249.95 on Amazon

Best budget workout earbuds

JLab Go Air Sport+ Bluetooth Sport Headphones If you want workout earbuds that stay put while you run or hit the gym, the JLab Go Air Sport+ feature a secure earhook design and an IP55 rating for sweat and splash resistance. They also offer more than 35 hours of total playtime with the charging case, making them a budget-friendly pick for regular workouts. $35.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Best noise-cancelling headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 These Sony headphones combine impressive noise cancellation with rich, detailed sound, making them a worthwhile pick for tuning out the world on your commute or next flight. A comfortable over-ear fit and noise cancellation that adapts to your surroundings make them just as suited to long listening sessions as everyday use. $469.99 at Walmart (was $599.99)

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Best wireless earbuds for everyday use

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds For everyday use, look for wireless earbuds with a secure fit, reliable noise cancellation and enough battery life to get you through your commute and daily errands. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 offer up to eight hours of listening time with noise cancellation enabled, plus immersive audio, heart rate sensing for workouts and Live Translation. $299.99 on Amazon (was $329)

Best for long-haul flights

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) For long-haul flights, look for headphones with strong noise cancellation to help reduce engine noise and cabin chatter. The Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable over-ear fit and immersive audio for movies, music and podcasts in the air. $469.98 on Amazon

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Best premium travel headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 For long flights and busy travel days, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones deliver premium sound and advanced noise cancellation to help block out engine noise and surrounding distractions. With up to 30 hours of battery life, quick charging and soft leather ear cushions, they’re a comfortable travel companion from takeoff to landing. $329.99 at Walmart (was $599.99)

Best budget noise-cancelling headphones

JBL Tune 770NC If you want to tune out subway noise without spending a fortune, the JBL Tune 770NC headphones offer adaptive noise cancelling and up to 70 hours of battery life. The lightweight, foldable design is also handy for slipping into your bag between commutes. $79.88 on Amazon (was $189.98)

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