Canada

Experts say Air Canada is too dominant in the East for WestJet to compete

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 3:31 pm
A WestJet flight from Calgary arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, July 6, 2020. Industry watchers expect WestJet to remove routes from the Toronto-Montreal-Ottawa triangle as part of the Calgary-based airline's new strategy to focus future growth on Western Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Industry watchers expect WestJet to remove routes from the Toronto-Montreal-Ottawa triangle as part of the Calgary-based airline’s new strategy to focus future growth on Western Canada.

The WestJet Group announced Thursday a plan to shift its resources in the wake of a strategic review of the company’s operations.

Read more: WestJet refocusing routes, growing presence in Western Canada

WestJet said it will add routes to more communities in the West and centre its existing wide-body 787 Dreamliner fleet around Western Canada.

WestJet spent a decade adding routes to central and Atlantic Canada in an effort to go head-to-head with Montreal-based Air Canada.

But experts say Air Canada is a juggernaut in those regions and breaking in proved difficult for the airline.

They say WestJet has made a smart decision by choosing to refocus on the region where it already has strength.

Travel: Navigating delays during busy summer travel season

In a statement Friday, WestJet said it hasn’t solidified the future network plans.

“Our network will evolve to focus on the markets where we are the strongest, and we deploy our aircraft where we believe they can be of greatest service to Canadians,” the statement read in part.

“As a national airline, we will maintain a significant presence in the Eastern provinces, and expect to significantly enhance leisure and sun flying.”

— with files from Caley Gibson, Global News.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
