WestJet refocusing routes, growing presence in Western Canada

The WestJet Group says it plans to refocus its routes and fleet on Western Canada.

The Calgary-based airline says in the wake of a strategic review, it has decided to shift resources to grow its presence in the West.

It says it will add routes to more communities and centre its existing wide-body 787 Dreamliner fleet around Western Canada.

The airline says it will pause future acquisitions of wide-body Dreamliners, which it uses to fly trans-Atlantic routes, focusing instead on additional narrow-body growth instead.

WestJet also says its regional fleet of De Havilland Q400 turboprop aircraft will be ‘shifted and right-sized’ to focus on Western Canada.

The airline says it will continue to be a national airline with a significant presence in Eastern Canada, but primarily through direct connections to Western cities.

