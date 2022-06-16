Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WestJet refocusing routes, growing presence in Western Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2022 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'WestJet, partners agree restart of travel and tourism essential for economic recovery' WestJet, partners agree restart of travel and tourism essential for economic recovery
WATCH (Aug. 10, 2021): WestJet hopes to achieve 11 years of growth in six months as the Calgary-based airline recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Adam MacVicar reports, stakeholders say Calgary's tourism industry is tied directly to WestJet's success. – Aug 10, 2021

The WestJet Group says it plans to refocus its routes and fleet on Western Canada.

The Calgary-based airline says in the wake of a strategic review, it has decided to shift resources to grow its presence in the West.

It says it will add routes to more communities and centre its existing wide-body 787 Dreamliner fleet around Western Canada.

Read more: Canadian airlines asking appeal court panel to quash passenger rights rules

The airline says it will pause future acquisitions of wide-body Dreamliners, which it uses to fly trans-Atlantic routes, focusing instead on additional narrow-body growth instead.

Trending Stories

WestJet also says its regional fleet of De Havilland Q400 turboprop aircraft will be ‘shifted and right-sized’ to focus on Western Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: WestJet prepares for ‘immediate and dramatic’ uptick in demand after testing requirements dropped

The airline says it will continue to be a national airline with a significant presence in Eastern Canada, but primarily through direct connections to Western cities.

Click to play video: 'WestJet announces more flight cancellations amid staffing shortages' WestJet announces more flight cancellations amid staffing shortages
WestJet announces more flight cancellations amid staffing shortages – Jan 18, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
WestJet tagAir Travel tagWestern Canada tagAirline tagCalgary business tagAlberta travel tagDreamliner tagCalgary company tagWestJet Group tag787 Dreamliner fleet tagDe Havilland Q400 turboprop aircraft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers