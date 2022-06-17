Menu

Comments

Crime

2 people arrested in connection with string of robberies in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 3:32 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police said two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on Thursday at around 11 p.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the Hurontario Street and Boviard Drive East area.

Officers said two suspects were located by police driving in a Dodge Journey.

Police said they were stopped and arrested.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with carjacking, stabbing in Toronto: police

According to police, the same two suspects were allegedly involved in five other “similar robberies” that took place between June 15 and 17.

Police said 22 charges have been laid in connection with six robberies.

Officers said Roland Bruce from Brampton has been charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of attempting to commit an indictable offence, six counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and five counts of using an imitation firearm.

Police said Ashley Killins from Brampton has been charged with flight from police, and three counts each of attempting to commit an indictable offence and robbery.

Both were held for a bail hearing on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

