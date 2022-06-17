Man arrested in connection with carjacking, stabbing in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a carjacking and stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on March 21, officers received a report of a carjacking robbery in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said the victim was driving their car when they stopped in a parking lot.

Officers said two male suspects got into the backseat for a “pre-arranged meeting.”

Police said the two suspects each had knives and demanded the victim’s car keys.

Officers said the victim “began to struggle with the suspects and was stabbed several times.”

According to police, the suspects forced the victim out of the car and drove away.

Police said investigators identified one of the suspects and executed a search warrant at his address.

Officers said during the search, officers recovered “items of evidentiary value and clothing worn by the suspect during the robbery.”

According to police, on Thursday, 34-year-old Kevin Laing from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and aggravated assault.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Officers said one suspect remains unidentified. He is five-feet-eleven-inches tall, and around 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.