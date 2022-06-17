Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal tennis star Auger-Aliassime loses to Hurkacz at Halle Open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 2:42 pm

Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Halle Open grass tennis tournament after a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) loss to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime, the fourth seed from Montreal, had 21 aces to six for Hurkacz and hit 38 winners, 16 more than his opponent.

But in a match where both players did an excellent job holding serve — Auger-Aliassime did not face break point, and Hurkacz saved the only one he faced — Hurkacz made the most of his opportunities in the set tiebreakers.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal tennis star Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

Down 2-1 in the first tiebreaker, Hurkacz won six straight points to claim the set. The fifth seed form Poland didn’t trail in the second tiebreaker and forced four errors from Auger-Aliassime.

Story continues below advertisement

Hurkacz will next face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Tennis tagtennis canada tagFelix Auger-Aliassime tagMontreal tennis tagHalle Open tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers