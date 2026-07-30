‘In disbelief’: King City, Ont. man mistakes $10M Lotto Max win for $10K

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A King City, Ont., man says he thought he’d won $10,000 before realizing he was actually much richer.

Brandon G. won the $10-million Lotto Max jackpot in the May 29 draw after checking his OLG account while watching a family member play in a baseball tournament, a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation stated on Thursday.

“I initially thought I’d won $10,000. Then I noticed the extra zeros and realized it was $10 million,” Brandon said.

He said he only logged into his account after noticing he had received several emails from OLG, initially assuming some of them were spam.

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Brandon said he waited until he could find a private moment to tell his partner because they were surrounded by people in the bleachers.

“We were both in disbelief. It was exciting, but we knew it wouldn’t feel real until the $10 million hit my bank account,” he said.

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Despite the windfall, Brandon said he plans to keep working, saying the money gives his family long-term financial security.

He hopes to invest most of the winnings but also plans to travel with his family, including visits to baseball stadiums across the United States and a trip to Edmonton to watch the Oilers play.

Italy and Greece are also on the family’s travel wish list.

Brandon said the win carries special meaning because he and his late father used to check lottery tickets together.

“While it may seem like a small thing, it was always fun spending time together checking our tickets. My dad would have really enjoyed this win,” he said.