Sports

Montreal tennis star Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 9:50 am

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead.

Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set.

Read more: Auger-Aliassime through to Libema Open semifinals with win over Khachanov

Auger-Aliassime’s powerful serve was on display in the match. He fired 11 aces to Giron’s one.

The Canadian improved his career record against Giron to 3-0.

Auger-Aliassime will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. It will be the first meeting between the players.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
