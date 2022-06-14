Montreal tennis star Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead.

Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set.

Auger-Aliassime’s powerful serve was on display in the match. He fired 11 aces to Giron’s one.

The Canadian improved his career record against Giron to 3-0.

Auger-Aliassime will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. It will be the first meeting between the players.