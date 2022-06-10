Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Auger-Aliassime through to Libema Open semifinals with win over Khachanov

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 12:31 pm

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov on Friday.

The tournament’s second seed had eight aces to just one for Khachanov. Auger-Aliassime won 85 per cent of first-serve points, compared to 71 per cent for the fifth seed from Russia.

Read more: Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

Auger-Aliassime had two of his aces in the final game, including one to setup the winning point.

Trending Stories

The world No. 9 from Montreal improved his career record against Khachanov to 2-1.

Read more: Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime reach fourth round at French Open

Story continues below advertisement

Auger-Aliassime will face Dutch player Tim Van Rijthoven, ranked 205th in the world, in Saturday’s semifinals.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Tennis tagFelix Auger-Aliassime tagMontreal tennis tagMen's tennis tagLibema Open taggrass-court tennis tournament tagLiberma semifinals tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers