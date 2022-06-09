Menu

Sports

Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 1:20 pm

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday.

The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced.

Read more: Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime reach fourth round at French Open

Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving.

Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two points on serve. That game Auger-Aliassime the opportunity to serve for the match, and he converted the match point.

Read more: Montreal tennis star Auger-Aliassime opens with win at Barcelona Open

The Canadian, ranked ninth in the world, is seeded second at the grass-court event held outside the Dutch city of s’Hertogenbosch. He will next face the winner of a match between Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Kamil Majchrzak of Poland.

In other results Thursday, fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was upset 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) by Germany’s Oscar Otte in the second round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany.

Otte, ranked 61st in the world, next faces French player Benjamin Bonzi.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
