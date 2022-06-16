Make A Wish Canada grants 7-year-old Sask. boy a trailer for powwows

Send this page to someone via email

Seven-year-old Keaton Constant from Wahpeton Dakota Nation loves powwow drumming and singing. Thanks to Make-A-Wish Canada, Keaton will be able to enjoy powwows this summer in a new trailer.

His passion began as soon as he was able to sit up on his own. His family woke up to him singing and drumming early in the mornings.

“I see his spirit just fill the room,” said Kirby Constant, Keaton’s father. “I can see he just loves it. He smiles. He wants to keep drumming even after songs…Whenever people come visit, (he) always bring out his drums and he makes them sing with him, even though they don’t know how to sing.”

Keaton was born with femoral focal deficiency and congenital heart disease. Due to this, he is unable to walk. His mobility is limited but it doesn’t stop him from pursuing what he is able to do.

“His favourite thing to do is just to sing,” said Constant. “He’s always talking about going to powwows.”

On June 14, 2022, family, friends and community organizations gathered in front of Keaton’s school in Prince Albert for the grand reveal.

“Make-A-Wish® Canada was proud to have a special role in granting (his) wish,” said Cathi Arola, Make-A-Wish Canada Communications Specialist. “The wish will bring the family closer together this summer and allow Keaton to do the things he loves.”

A group of pediatricians in Prince Albert put Keaton’s name in to be granted a wish.

“He has all these things going on. We don’t know how long he’s going to be with us,” said Constant.

The family, however, chooses not to focus on that. Instead, they live in the moment and treasure every one they have with Keaton.

“Each day is a gift with him…he’s going to leave us sooner or later,” said Constant. “We’re hoping that he lives a long life…I just know that me and my wife, we have given him the best life he can possibly have.”

Keaton will be going to his first powwow with his new trailer in early July, stopping in James Smith Cree Nation where he will be seen and heard singing and drumming.

