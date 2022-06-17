‘Amazing’ new fundraising run brings support for homeless people on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Some hard-working volunteers are inviting Calgarians to celebrate our country in a new way this Canada Day.

They’re on the run, to lend a helping hand where it’s really needed.

Runners in Calgary and seven other Canadian cities are involved in a new national project to to help the homeless.

“Those that are in crisis, have had a hard time during the (COVID-19) pandemic,” runner Talliah Myers said.

“We’ve definitely seen a rise in homelessness and addictions, and so being able to help those that need it the most is probably one of the most Canadian things that you can do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Myers is one of the people involved in the Calgary portion of the Canada Cares Kits campaign.

The project involves fundraising runs in eight Canadian cities, with the money going toward the purchase of hygiene kits, socks and water bottles, items which will be included in the kits.

Organizers are hoping to deliver 1,000 kits to homeless shelters in each city on Canada Day.

One of those shelters is The Mustard Seed in Calgary.

“Our transient population is always in need of these items,” The Mustard Seed’s Drew Gusztak said.

“So people aligning themselves with a cause for the less fortunate is always an amazing charitable experience — we super appreciate that.”

Organizers of the fundraising effort are inviting people to join their virtual run any time between June 26 and June 30.

“Putting tangible things in the hands of the less fortunate is so important,” runner Lucas Harrison said.

Story continues below advertisement

People involved in the project are glad to have this chance to step up to help their fellow Canadians.

“There’s no better way to celebrate being Canadian than by looking out for each other,” organizer Bailey Wasdal said. “And the homeless population is just as Canadian as you and I.”