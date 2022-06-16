Father’s Day 2022: Find the perfect gift for every personality

Maybe he rocks a cozy sweater vest better than anyone else, or maybe he can sling BBQ tongs like it’s an Olympic sport. Or perhaps he can devour a book in a few days, weaving memorable quotes into punny jokes over yummy scrambled eggs.

Whatever he’s into, there’s a gift for every dad out there for this Father’s Day. We’ve got a few ideas to help you find the best one.

The crafty dad

If dad is a DIYer, you really can’t do better than the Cricut Maker 3 do-it-all smart cutting machine. The latest and most powerful to come from Cricut, it will take your dad’s crafting to the next level.

With it, you can cut various materials like thick leather, basswood and more, or engrave, deboss and add more decorative elements to projects. Your dad can make custom T-shirts, hats, artwork and so much more, including these cute DIY doggie outfit ideas.

You can split the cost of this gift amongst your family and wow your dad with this wonderful gift idea — especially if he’s had his eye on the product for some time.

Cricut Maker 3 Smart Cutting Machine, Amazon, $530.

The Lego-loving dad

Perfect for anyone 7 and older, this incredibly versatile LEGO Art set is a fun way to spend time and bond with dad as you create special works of art together. This relaxing activity is perfect for the dad who needs some down time in his self-care routine or a new, cool art project to get lost in.

He can build out suggested ideas or come up with his own using any or all of the 4,138 pieces.

LEGO Art Project – Create Together, LEGO, $150.

The beach-bound dad

If dad sandals are a must for pops, make them a step-up from the rest. These bad boys are not only stylish but super comfortable, too. Perfect for any day in the sun, surf and sand, the only drawback is he won’t want to get out of them — beach, or no beach.

Reef Cushion Phanton Tropic Dream, Reef, $60.

The sporty dad

It might have started when he coached the soccer team, but that passion for sports is no joke with this guy. Gift dad a chic fitness tracker so he can check in regularly on his heart rate and step count.

OURA Gen 2 Ring Heritage in Black S8, Indigo, $399.

The green dad

He stands by Greta Thunberg and wouldn’t dream of packing a non-litter-less lunch. This dad loves the environment and wants to do his part to keep future generations thriving. Gift this eco-warrior a reusable, collapsible coffee mug so he can caffeinate consciously.

Collapsible BPA Free Silicone Foldable Coffee Cup, Amazon, $23.

The foodie dad

He has a pasta night playlist on Spotify, so it’s a good idea to eat a light lunch on Taco Tuesdays. This dad loves cooking, and throwing down in the kitchen is his love language. “Lettuce” celebrate him with a chic knife set that would make Gordon Ramsay do a double take.

AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set, Amazon, $84.

The first-time dad

He hasn’t slept in awhile, but he can rhyme off feeding schedules and change diapers in a flash. He hasn’t quite reached “peak dad” yet, but help him feel all the feels with a super cute book about the early days of fatherhood.

Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada by Jimmy Fallon, Indigo, $20.

The self-care dad

His skincare regime is enviable. He knows his acids from his toners and can talk for hours about the benefits of proper moisturizer. Splurge on some skincare for dad and become the most “a-peel-ing” kid with this Jack Black Supreme Shaving Set.

Jack Black Supreme Shave Set, Sephora, $36.

The tech gadget dad

This dad is more connected than reliable WiFi and he live streams each Apple event like it’s a sold-out concert. Help kit out dad even more this year with sleek earphones and maybe this will be the year the random FaceTime calls with his chin stop.

These AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones come with a Transparency mode which lets dad hear his surroundings better, while the customizable fit allow for all-day comfort so he can listen to his favourite tunes on repeat.

AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones with MagSafe Charging Case, Shopper’s Drug Mart, $330.

The avid gardener

Help dad win the coveted Curb Appeal award this year by gifting him with tools for his garden. It’s a hobby he’s sure to… grow into.

Flong Garden Tool Set, Amazon, $36.

The grill master dad

King of the Coals. The Propane Prince. The Gas Grill Genius. Whatever name he goes by (that he undoubtedly created himself) this man knows his way around the BBQ. Gift dad with a set of tasty condiments to level up his burger game.

Salt Spring Kitchen Co. Gourmet Burger Collection, Indigo, $25.

The travelling dad

As we approach the end of the pandemic tunnel, the dad who loves travelling is probably itching to get out of here. Gift him a classy weekender bag and help him achieve his getaway goals.

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag, Indigo, $100.

The outdoorsy dad

Whether he’s a birder or a hiking enthusiast, these Bushnell Falcon Binoculars will see plenty of play in the great outdoors. They pack seven times the magnification, using a 35 millimetre lens, providing 20 feet of close focusing distance and quality optics with HD quality.

Bushnell Falcon 7×35 Binoculars with Case, Amazon, $54.

The concert-loving dad

Does your dad have a habit of collecting old concert ticket stubs, but no way to organize and showcase all the great concerns he’s witnessed over the years? Enter Ticket Stub Diary. With plenty of room to store and document what made each concert different from the next, this will be one welcome walk down memory lane.

Ticket Stub Diary, Amazon, $22.

The bookworm dad

For the well-read dad who always has a book to recommend on-the-ready, give the gift of literature that isn’t a book! This coffee mug captures famous first lines of novels, and reading them is just half the fun. Try to remember together which novel each is from (clue: the answers are at the bottom of the mug). We’re sure dad will love this one.

First Lines Literature Coffee Mug, Amazon, $22.