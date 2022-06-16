Menu

Crime

Woman and dog pepper-sprayed near Old East Village: London Police Service

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 1:37 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Vector DSGNR via Getty Images

London, Ont., police are investigating after a woman and a dog were pepper-sprayed near Old East Village Thursday morning.

On June 16, shortly after 8 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street in relation to a weapons investigation.

Police revealed that a woman and her dog were pepper-sprayed.

No serious injuries were reported.

According to police, a 69-year-old man was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
