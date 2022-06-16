Woman and dog pepper-sprayed near Old East Village: London Police Service

London, Ont., police are investigating after a woman and a dog were pepper-sprayed near Old East Village Thursday morning.
On June 16, shortly after 8 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street in relation to a weapons investigation.
Police revealed that a woman and her dog were pepper-sprayed.
No serious injuries were reported.
According to police, a 69-year-old man was arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
