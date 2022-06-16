Menu

Crime

Man who killed 3 women in 2015 was prohibited from owning firearms, inquest hears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2022 11:22 am
Basil Borutski leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015. View image in full screen
Basil Borutski leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A coroner’s inquest is hearing that police could not trace where Basil Borutski got access to the shotgun he used to kill two of the three women he murdered on the same day in 2015.

Borutski, who had a known history of violence against women, killed Carol Culleton, Nathalie Warmerdam and Anastasia Kuzyk on their properties in the Ottawa Valley within the span of one hour on Sept. 22, 2015.

During his rampage, he strangled Culleton to death with a cable and shot Warmerdam and Kuzyk to death.

Read more: Inquest hears details about police response to 2015 triple homicide in Ottawa Valley

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of the women’s deaths and considering ways to better protect victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.

Matt Storey, a chief firearms officer with the Ontario Provincial Police, told the inquiry today that Borutski was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his past convictions in 2012 and 2014.

Storey said police were not able to trace where Borutski got access to the shotgun he used in the rampage because Canada’s long-gun registry was abolished in 2011.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
