Edmonton police charge man in 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Ontario man

A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a 19-year-old man in southwest Edmonton.
At about 2 p.m. on July 17, 2020, police were called to an assault at a social gathering at a rural residence near 184 Street and 8 Avenue S.W.
Wael Osman, of Ontario, was found dead.
An autopsy determined Osman died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled homicide.
On Tuesday, police said 20-year-old Lam Bithou turned himself in to police. Bithou was charged with second-degree murder.
The Edmonton Police Service said it is not looking for any other suspects.
