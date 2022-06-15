SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada to provide $9M worth of howitzer replacement barrels to Ukraine

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 15, 2022 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukraine pleads for more weapons amid ongoing Russian onslaught' Ukraine pleads for more weapons amid ongoing Russian onslaught
WATCH ABOVE: Ukraine pleads for more weapons amid ongoing Russian onslaught – May 29, 2022

Canada will provide 10 replacement barrels for M777 howitzer artillery guns to Ukraine in new military aid valued at C$9 million ($6.9 million), the Canadian defense minister said on Wednesday.

“We will continue to work around the clock to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid that it needs to defend its sovereignty and security,” Defense Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.

Canada donated the M777 howitzers to Ukraine earlier and the replacement barrels are needed to maintain their distance range and accuracy.

Read more: Canada more resolute than ever in helping Ukraine after 100 days of war: Joly

The U.S. on Wednesday, also announced a US$1 billion package of military assistance for Ukraine aimed at bolstering the country’s ability to push back Russian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

Story continues below advertisement

Several European nations added their own contributions, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrapped up a meeting of more then 45 nations in Brussels to discuss Ukraine’s security needs.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canada to provide artillery rounds to Ukraine in latest military aid' Canada to provide artillery rounds to Ukraine in latest military aid
Canada to provide artillery rounds to Ukraine in latest military aid – May 24, 2022

The aid reflects Ukraine’s needs for longer-range rocket and missile systems that will allow it to target Russian troops and locations from farther away, thus making strikes less likely for Ukrainian forces.

The US$1 billion package is the largest single tranche of aid provided by the U.S. since the war began on Feb. 24. It includes $350 million in rapid, off-the-shelf deliveries by the Pentagon and $650 million in other longer-term purchases. All combined, the U.S. has now committed about $6.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $5.6 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

— With files from The Associated Press

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
Ukraine tagCanada tagUkraine Russia war tagAnita Anand tagCanada Ukraine military aid tagM777 howitzers tagmilitary aid for ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers