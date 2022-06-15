3-year sentence for random stabbing of Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

The man who randomly stabbed a Mexican tourist in a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons has been sentenced to three years behind bars.

David Morin, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Tuesday, according to Vancouver police.

The stabbing, which was captured on security video, took place on Jan. 22 at the fast food restaurant’s Harbour Centre location near Granville and Helmcken streets.

The 25-year-old victim was waiting in line when a man approached him from behind and “repeatedly stabbed him” in the back, Vancouver police said at the time.

The victim suffered critical injuries, but survived.

The suspect fled the scene, but VPD said they were able to identify him after releasing images captured by security cameras.

Morin has a long record of brushes with the law, including charges for assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault, uttering threats and unlawful confinement dating back to 2012.

He was convicted on several of those charges related to a 2017 incident in which Morin held a woman in a Prince George hotel room, threatened her with a hatchet and sexually assaulted her.

He was the subject of a 2021 Canada-wide warrant for failing to follow conditions of his release.

— with files from Catherine Urquhart