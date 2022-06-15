Menu

Crime

3-year sentence for random stabbing of Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing known to police' Suspect in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing known to police
WATCH: Vancouver Police have arrested a man for the stabbing of a tourist, inside a downtown Vancouver coffee shop. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the seemingly unprovoked and troubling attack. But, as Catherine Urquhart reports this isn't the suspect's first brush with the law. And a warning, some of the footage is disturbing to watch – Jan 26, 2022

The man who randomly stabbed a Mexican tourist in a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons has been sentenced to three years behind bars.

David Morin, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Tuesday, according to Vancouver police.

Read more: Man arrested in random stabbing of tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons

The stabbing, which was captured on security video, took place on Jan. 22 at the fast food restaurant’s Harbour Centre location near Granville and Helmcken streets.

Click to play video: 'Man critically injured in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing' Man critically injured in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing
Man critically injured in downtown Vancouver coffee shop stabbing – Jan 24, 2022

The 25-year-old victim was waiting in line when a man approached him from behind and “repeatedly stabbed him” in the back, Vancouver police said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim suffered critical injuries, but survived.

The suspect fled the scene, but VPD said they were able to identify him after releasing images captured by security cameras.

Morin has a long record of brushes with the law, including charges for assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault, uttering threats and unlawful confinement dating back to 2012.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening stab wounds after random attack in Vancouver coffee shop

He was convicted on several of those charges related to a 2017 incident in which Morin held a woman in a Prince George hotel room, threatened her with a hatchet and sexually assaulted her.

He was the subject of a 2021 Canada-wide warrant for failing to follow conditions of his release.

— with files from Catherine Urquhart

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
