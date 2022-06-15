SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Sparwood, B.C. declares state of emergency due to ‘imminent flooding concerns’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 4:16 pm
Sparwood View image in full screen
Sparwood has declared a local state of emergency for the district. Google Maps

The District of Sparwood in B.C.’s Rocky Mountains has declared a local state of emergency in response to “imminent overland flooding concerns.”

The areas of most concern for the district are 100 Aspen Dr. (Mountainview Mobile Home Park), 9555 Highway 43 (Lower Lodgepole Mobile Home Park), properties along GN Road, and 1200 Matevic Rd.

Read more: Evacuation alert rescinded for Six Mile, Kootenay regional district says

An emergency operations centre has been activated and is located at 136 Spruce Ave.

“The current levels of the rivers, combined with the significant rainfall, lends to a situation that has now compromised some of our high-risk areas,” Sparwood Mayor David Wilks said.

“This alert was enacted to provide residents with time to get prepared, should the alert escalate to an order.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This alert was enacted to provide residents with time to get prepared, should the alert escalate to an order."
Story continues below advertisement

“We encourage everyone in the alert area to have a grab and go kit ready by the door, and ensure they have safety plans in place.”

Read more: State of local emergency declared in Kelowna, B.C. in response to flooding

A sandbag station has been set up at Engelmann Spruce Drive, past the Mainroad Yard and Firehall 1.

Residents who need sandbags are reminded to bring their own shovels and to pay close attention to local news alerts.

Click to play video: 'Keeping an eye on the B.C. snowpack levels' Keeping an eye on the B.C. snowpack levels
Keeping an eye on the B.C. snowpack levels
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagFlood watch tagSpring Flooding tagSnowpack tagLocal state of emergency tagSparwood tagBC flood concerns tagDistrict of Sparwood tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers