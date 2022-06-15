Sparwood, B.C. declares state of emergency due to ‘imminent flooding concerns’

Send this page to someone via email

The District of Sparwood in B.C.’s Rocky Mountains has declared a local state of emergency in response to “imminent overland flooding concerns.”

The areas of most concern for the district are 100 Aspen Dr. (Mountainview Mobile Home Park), 9555 Highway 43 (Lower Lodgepole Mobile Home Park), properties along GN Road, and 1200 Matevic Rd.

An emergency operations centre has been activated and is located at 136 Spruce Ave.

“The current levels of the rivers, combined with the significant rainfall, lends to a situation that has now compromised some of our high-risk areas,” Sparwood Mayor David Wilks said.

"This alert was enacted to provide residents with time to get prepared, should the alert escalate to an order."

“We encourage everyone in the alert area to have a grab and go kit ready by the door, and ensure they have safety plans in place.”

A sandbag station has been set up at Engelmann Spruce Drive, past the Mainroad Yard and Firehall 1.

Residents who need sandbags are reminded to bring their own shovels and to pay close attention to local news alerts.

