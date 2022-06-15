Evacuation alert rescinded for Six Mile, Kootenay regional district says

Send this page to someone via email

The evacuation alert for the community of Six Mile, B.C., around Duhamel Creek has now been rescinded.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said creek levels have dropped enough for the evacuation alert to be downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

The alert applied to 164 properties in Electoral Area F.

The BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the entire RDCK from a Flood Watch Advisory to a High Streamflow Advisory. Residents are reminded to be cautious and vigilant along any rivers, creeks or streams. https://t.co/3L8VUb7LMF pic.twitter.com/qyuy9YK8Wb — RDCK (@RDofCK) June 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“While we are able to remove the alert at this time, residents in Six Mile and throughout the RDCK need to understand freshet season is far from over,” said Chris Johnson, RDCK EOC director.

“The snowpack remains unusually high for this time of year and it is imperative for residents to be prepared and stay informed by monitoring local weather and current stream flows.”

Read more: Calgary business owners taking precautions as Bow River rises

The long-range forecast from Environment Canada indicates lower temperatures and light showers are expected in the area.

The RDCK is urging nearby residents to remain vigilant and prepared, saying the evacuation alert could be reinstated if there is a serious rainfall or a sharp increase in temperature leading to significant snowpack melt.

1:59 State of local emergency declared in Kelowna in response to flooding State of local emergency declared in Kelowna in response to flooding