Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Evacuation alert rescinded for Six Mile, Kootenay regional district says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta government officials looking at ‘upwards of 150 millimeters’ of rain in 3 days' Alberta government officials looking at ‘upwards of 150 millimeters’ of rain in 3 days
WATCH: Lisa Jackson with Alberta Environment and Parks updates a significant rain event moving into the province, prompting flooding concerns.

The evacuation alert for the community of Six Mile, B.C., around Duhamel Creek has now been rescinded.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said creek levels have dropped enough for the evacuation alert to be downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

The alert applied to 164 properties in Electoral Area F.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we are able to remove the alert at this time, residents in Six Mile and throughout the RDCK need to understand freshet season is far from over,” said Chris Johnson, RDCK EOC director.

“The snowpack remains unusually high for this time of year and it is imperative for residents to be prepared and stay informed by monitoring local weather and current stream flows.”

Read more: Calgary business owners taking precautions as Bow River rises

The long-range forecast from Environment Canada indicates lower temperatures and light showers are expected in the area.

The RDCK is urging nearby residents to remain vigilant and prepared, saying the evacuation alert could be reinstated if there is a serious rainfall or a sharp increase in temperature leading to significant snowpack melt.

Click to play video: 'State of local emergency declared in Kelowna in response to flooding' State of local emergency declared in Kelowna in response to flooding
State of local emergency declared in Kelowna in response to flooding
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagBC Floods tagevacuation alert tagFlood watch tagKootenays tagBC River Forecast Centre tagspring flood tagfreshet tagRDCK tagSix Mile tagRegional District of Central Kootenay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers