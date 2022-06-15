Menu

Sports

Hockey Canada names coaches for under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2022 2:53 pm

Hockey Canada has announced Stephane Julien will lead its men’s under-18 team at the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Head coach and general manager of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Sherbrooke Phoenix the past two seasons, Julien will be joined behind the bench by assistants Alan Letang (Sarnia Sting, OHL) and Kris Mallette ( Kelowna Rockets, WHL).

The staff for the under-18 showcase event also includes goaltending coach Kelly Guard (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL) and video coach Raphael-Pier Richer (Gatineau Olympiques, QMJHL).

Read more: Signs Point to Lightning star playing in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Players will gather in Calgary for a four-day selection camp beginning July 20 ahead of the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alta., which is set to run from July 31 through Aug. 6.

Hockey Canada also announced its coaching staff for the country’s under-17 program for the upcoming season Wednesday.

Mark O’Leary (Moose Jaw Warriors, WHL), Bruce Richardson (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, QMJHL) and Greg Walters (Owen Sound Attack, OHL) will serve as head coaches of the three teams.

Those coaches will oversee 100 players at a development camp slated to start July 10 in Calgary, and then lead Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White at November’s 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley and Delta, B.C.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
