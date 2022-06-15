Menu

Canada

Quebec City police say a moose has been spotted wandering in the suburbs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2022 11:49 am
A moose wanders on the lawn in a residential neighbourhood in this undated handout image provided June 15, 2022. View image in full screen
A moose wanders on the lawn in a residential neighbourhood in this undated handout image provided June 15, 2022. Quebec City Police/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police say they were tracking a young moose wandering in the city’s west end early Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Marie-Pier Rivard says a resident called around 4 a.m. to report the animal was walking on the street near Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge.

Read more: Quebec’s wildlife protection agency neutralizes polar bear spotted in Gaspé region

Rivard says the moose was last seen around 6 a.m. entering a wooded area near the Universite Laval campus, a few kilometres from where it was first spotted.

Such sightings are rare in Quebec City, and it remains unclear where the moose came from.

Police aren’t actively searching for the animal, but Rivard says officers are in the area and residents are being asked to remain vigilant.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
