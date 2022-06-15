Quebec City police say a moose has been spotted wandering in the suburbs

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec City police say they were tracking a young moose wandering in the city’s west end early Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Marie-Pier Rivard says a resident called around 4 a.m. to report the animal was walking on the street near Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge.

Rivard says the moose was last seen around 6 a.m. entering a wooded area near the Universite Laval campus, a few kilometres from where it was first spotted.

Such sightings are rare in Quebec City, and it remains unclear where the moose came from.

Police aren’t actively searching for the animal, but Rivard says officers are in the area and residents are being asked to remain vigilant.

