Canada

Large fire at Mission apartment building; 1 resident airlifted to hospital

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 12:22 pm
Mission fire View image in full screen
Firefighters battled a blaze in Mission around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Global News

A large fire overnight in Mission, B.C., has left one resident in hospital and a number of residents out of their homes Wednesday morning.

The blaze reportedly began around 2 a.m., leaving extensive damage to the apartment building, located on Fraser Crescent near Haig Street.

Read more: 5-year-old boy rescued from north Edmonton house fire

One person was flown to hospital for burns but their injuries are unknown, according to Mission Fire Rescue.

Mission Fire Rescue said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the apartment building “fully involved” with flames visible through the roof.

Read more: Lithium ion batteries the leading cause of Vancouver fire fatalities, firefighters warn

A number of residents are now displaced, according to Mission Fire Rescue

“(Those residents) have been taken to the Mission Leisure Centre. We have an ESS team in town and were quick to set up a reception centre,” fire Chief Mark Goddard said.

Maple Ridge, North Fraser and Abbotsford firefighters were also called in to help with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not known at this time, according to officials.

