Large fire at Mission apartment building; 1 resident airlifted to hospital

A large fire overnight in Mission, B.C., has left one resident in hospital and a number of residents out of their homes Wednesday morning.

The blaze reportedly began around 2 a.m., leaving extensive damage to the apartment building, located on Fraser Crescent near Haig Street.

Fire is out, but Mission Fire Rescue still on scene after a residential building went up in flames off Fraser Cres just after 2am. One person flown to hospital with burns, many residents displaced, evacuated to Mission Leisure Centre. More this AM @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/AmcSE8iaT4 — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) June 15, 2022

One person was flown to hospital for burns but their injuries are unknown, according to Mission Fire Rescue.

Mission Fire Rescue said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the apartment building “fully involved” with flames visible through the roof.

With several emergency vehicles now gone, we’ve been able to reposition to take a closer look at the damage. #MissionBC @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/c4ITZ5fBAi — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) June 15, 2022

A number of residents are now displaced, according to Mission Fire Rescue

“(Those residents) have been taken to the Mission Leisure Centre. We have an ESS team in town and were quick to set up a reception centre,” fire Chief Mark Goddard said.

Maple Ridge, North Fraser and Abbotsford firefighters were also called in to help with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not known at this time, according to officials.

