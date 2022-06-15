Vernon’s beloved ‘peanut pool’ about to get a facelift

Send this page to someone via email

The Lakeview Wading Pool in Vernon, B.C., also known as the peanut pool for its iconic shape, is about to get a much-needed upgrade.

Work started Tuesday on the $3.3-million revitalization project that’s being funded by three levels of government.

“Generations of kids have taken advantage of the Lakeview Wading Pool to cool down on a hot summer day,” ”Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada said in a press release.

“By investing in accessibility upgrades, we will provide even more children the opportunity to take part in that time-honoured summer tradition.”

The revitalization project will include replacement of the pool basin, a new change room, washroom and mechanical room building, and enhancements to the park with the addition of a small spray park. The project is intended to increase accessibility for users and make the space more inviting and sustainable for future use by the Greater Vernon community.

“This is an extremely exciting project for our community,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release.

“We’ve heard several stories from people who played in the pool as a kid many years ago, and as they got older, they brought their own kids – and grandkids – to experience the same great fun. In fact, I used to bring my own kids to play here and they loved it. This pool has served several generations in the greater Vernon area and we know this revitalization project will make it possible to serve many more.”

The Lakeview Wading Pool was originally opened to the public in 1958.

The wading pool on 18th Street, known locally as the Peanut Pool, will have a zero depth, beach entry and varying depths of water to meet the needs of the pool users. The pool will be heated with high efficiency boilers to accommodate infant and preschool swim lessons. Courtesy: City of Vernon

Once the revitalization is complete, residents will notice that the newly constructed pool will feature a different shaped basin for accessibility purposes. However, based on the results of public engagement that was conducted earlier this year, the site will still feature the peanut shape in creative ways, to pay homage to the former pool’s design.

The new pool and spray park are tentatively scheduled to be open for the summer of 2023.

